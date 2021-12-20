New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ManTech International worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $71.58 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

