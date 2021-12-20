New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Essent Group worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

