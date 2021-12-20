New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of EnerSys worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.