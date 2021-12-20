Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,150,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 115,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $93.61 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.