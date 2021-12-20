Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

