Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,501 shares of company stock worth $3,344,240. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

