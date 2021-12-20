Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 505,075 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -120.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

