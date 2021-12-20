Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $102.44.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

