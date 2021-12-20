Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,877,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,702,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $361,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

