Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 364,775 shares during the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

