Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will post sales of $3.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 million to $19.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.36 million, with estimates ranging from $53.62 million to $55.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSMT shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSMT opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

