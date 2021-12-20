Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $25,958,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.