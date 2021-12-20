Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,691 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after buying an additional 1,306,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,882,000 after buying an additional 773,725 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,797,000.

Shares of EWZ opened at $28.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

