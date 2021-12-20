Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93.

