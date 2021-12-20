Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 221.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $71.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $395,134.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,194,980 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

