Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.