Strs Ohio Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of ODP worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $4,503,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in ODP by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ODP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,788,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ODP by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

