Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $2,828,437.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZM opened at $199.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.66 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

