Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells $2,029,185.65 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,996.37 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,065.72. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,852.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,667.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

