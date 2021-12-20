Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,396 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

