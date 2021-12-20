DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,030 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,901,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 540,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 513,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

