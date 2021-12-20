DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 332.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 31.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,276,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310,346 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

RLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

