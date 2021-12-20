DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $126,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLD opened at $257.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.50. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $178.03 and a twelve month high of $284.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.