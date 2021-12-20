Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.