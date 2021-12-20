Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weibo were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Weibo by 1,785.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Weibo by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

