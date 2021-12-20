Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Garmin worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $132.23 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

