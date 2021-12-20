Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,319 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

