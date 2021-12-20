Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $2,887,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 83.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.1% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

