Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 15,079 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

