Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.