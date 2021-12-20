KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KE were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $6,847,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 15.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006,468 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $656,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $4,308,000.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

KE stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56 and a beta of -1.46. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

