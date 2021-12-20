DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $40.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

