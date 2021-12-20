DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $121.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

