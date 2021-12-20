Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 445.00%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -32.79% -27.22% -13.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 2.03 -$196.14 million ($0.53) -4.72

Taboola.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Summary

Taboola.com beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

