Comparing Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -4.34% -3.43% -0.94% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Emtec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 6.05 -$18.40 million ($1.02) -54.84 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emtec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shift4 Payments and Emtec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 1 8 0 2.89 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus target price of $90.22, suggesting a potential upside of 61.28%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Emtec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Emtec on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The compan

