Reviewing Dalrada (DFCO) & Its Peers

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dalrada to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dalrada has a beta of 7.68, indicating that its share price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dalrada and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 792 1005 32 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Dalrada’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dalrada and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -45.50 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 9.58

Dalrada’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 6.17% -4.61% 7.06%

Summary

Dalrada peers beat Dalrada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

