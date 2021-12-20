Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Jag Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 3.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $87,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 48.8% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $642.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.