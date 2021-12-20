Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 851 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $315,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $3,786,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

