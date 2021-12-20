Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $349,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 309,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22.

