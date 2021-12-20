Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 380 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.60% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 522.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

