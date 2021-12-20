Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,580 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $7,124,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $4,350,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 570,208 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.