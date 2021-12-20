Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Drops By 30.1%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $747.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.