Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $489.40

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 489.40 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.48), with a volume of 42783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.60 ($6.59).

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.40) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.13) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 730 ($9.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 708.43 ($9.36).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 595.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69.

In other news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,691.03). Also, insider Sally Williams bought 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £50,038.80 ($66,127.66). Insiders bought a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,880 over the last quarter.

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.