KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 210.5 days.

Shares of KBCSF opened at $82.15 on Monday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22.

Get KBC Group alerts:

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.