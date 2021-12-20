KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 210.5 days.
Shares of KBCSF opened at $82.15 on Monday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22.
About KBC Group
