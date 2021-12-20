Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

ZBRA stock opened at $588.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.