Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 480.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2,233.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

