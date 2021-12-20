Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 480.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2,233.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.
Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
