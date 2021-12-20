Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $98.31 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

