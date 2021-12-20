Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WesBanco by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $33.61 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.