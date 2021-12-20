Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $834,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

