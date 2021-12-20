Mark D. Papermaster Sells 60,221 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMD opened at $137.75 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
