Mark D. Papermaster Sells 60,221 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMD opened at $137.75 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.